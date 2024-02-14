2 people taken to hospital after crash in Overbrook

PITTSBURGH — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Overbrook on Tuesday night.

First responders were called to the intersection of Saw Mill Run Boulevard and Library Road at 9:08 p.m.

Cell phone video shared with Channel 11 shows a tractor-trailer and a badly damaged white sedan. It’s not clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

The two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance. The severity of their injuries is not known at this time.

