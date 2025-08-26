2 Pitt volleyball players receive weekly ACC honors

Two Pitt volleyball players, Olivia Babcock and Brooke Mosher, received weekly ACC honors after their performances in the AVCA First Serve Showcase.

Babcock was named ACC Offensive Player of the Week, while Mosher earned the title of ACC Setter of the Week. Their contributions were pivotal in the Panthers’ matches against top-ranked teams Nebraska and Florida.

Olivia Babcock recorded 46 kills, 18 digs, six blocks, six aces, and two assists over two matches. She achieved a significant milestone by registering her 1,000th career kill in just 238 sets during the match against Florida.

Brooke Mosher led the Panthers’ offense with 80 assists, 16 digs, three blocks, three kills, and two aces. She achieved her first double-double as a Panther with 44 assists and 12 digs in the match against Florida.

The #3-ranked Panthers are set to compete at the State Farm Women’s College Volleyball Showcase. They will face TCU on Sunday at 2 p.m. and Arizona State on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

