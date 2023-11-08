Local

2 Pittsburgh Brashear students taken to hospital after ingesting ‘unknown edible candy’

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Pittsburgh Brashear High School

PITTSBURGH — Two students at Pittsburgh Brashear High School in Beechview were taken to the hospital after they ingesting an “unknown edible candy” Wednesday.

According to Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson Ebony Pugh, the two students reported feeling sick after they ate the candy.

Pugh said four students were involved in the incident, which is under investigation.

