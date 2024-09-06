2 Pittsburgh firms among top 100 small businesses in U.S.

PITTSBURGH — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and CO—, its digital platform for small businesses, on Thursday announced its list of the top 100 small businesses in America.

Two are based in the Pittsburgh region.

They are Flyspace Productions and Ford Office Technologies.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

