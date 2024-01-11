2 Pittsburgh rescue dogs to appear in 2024 Puppy Bowl

PITTSBURGH — Two Pittsburgh pups are heading to the Puppy Bowl!

According to the publicist for the Puppy Bowl, two rescue puppies from Paws Across Pittsburgh Animal Rescue will be debuting in Puppy Bowl XX on Sunday, Feb. 11.

Gertie and Good Girl will be representing the Steel City in this year’s game.

The Puppy Bowl is an annual television event that highlights the animals in rescues and shelters across the country who are looking for their forever homes. This year, 73 shelters and rescues from 36 states bring 131 adoptable puppy players out to represent TEAM RUFF and TEAM FLUFF.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group