2 Pittsburgh roads to temporarily close for ‘critical’ vegetation cleanup

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh’s Department of Public Works announced the temporary closure of two roads for “critical” vegetation cleanup.

The closures will occur on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nobles Lane from Brownsville Road to Colerain Street, and Arlington Avenue from Warrington Avenue to McCardle Roadway.

The city said the initiative is part of its ongoing efforts to maintain safe and accessible roadways by addressing overgrown vegetation that may obstruct visibility for drivers or hinder access to walkways for pedestrians.

Flaggers will be on site to help maintain traffic flow.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group