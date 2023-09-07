2 school buses involved in crash in McCandless

McCANDLESS, Pa. — Two school buses were involved in a crash in McCandless Thursday afternoon.
According to Allegheny County 911, emergency crews were called to Weller Drive at around 2:47 p.m.
Our crew at the scene saw the two buses with relatively minor damage, including a broken side mirror and a cracked window.
Dispatch said no one was injured in the crash.
