Local

2 school buses involved in crash in McCandless

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

McCANDLESS, Pa. — Two school buses were involved in a crash in McCandless Thursday afternoon.

According to Allegheny County 911, emergency crews were called to Weller Drive at around 2:47 p.m.

Our crew at the scene saw the two buses with relatively minor damage, including a broken side mirror and a cracked window.

Dispatch said no one was injured in the crash.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man loses life savings in elaborate scam, FBI says many in western Pennsylvania have fallen victim
  • Man who drowned at local hotel saved 4 lives through organ donation
  • Man allegedly caught with enough fentanyl to kill 35% of Pennsylvanians released from jail
  • VIDEO: Driver involved in serious 2021 crash arrested after allegedly skipping court dates
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • Sample HTML block
    TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Thursday

    Most Read