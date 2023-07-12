2 Steelers contributors named Hall of Fame semifinalists

PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Buddy Parker and personnel director Art Rooney Jr. have been nominated as semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024 by the Hall’s 12-person coach and contributor committee, it announced on Wednesday.

Parker was the Steelers head coach from 1957-64, compiling a 51-47-6 record, but failing to reach the postseason in his eight seasons. He had greater success earlier in his career, as both a player and a coach. He won an NFL title as a fullback, linebacker and defensive back with the Detroit Lions as a rookie in 1935. His playing career ended in 1943, and he got started in coaching in 1949 with a one-year stint as co-coach of the Chicago Cardinals.

Parker had his greatest success back with the Lions, when he went 47-23-2 in six seasons, winning two NFL titles and playing in a third championship game. Parker is one of two former NFL coaches to win multiple championships and not be enshrined in Canton, Ohio. Parker retired from football after being fired by the Steelers in 1964. He died following complications from surgery in 1982.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group