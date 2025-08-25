2 Steelers players make ESPN’s Top 100 Players List

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNow.com.

All-Pro defensive tackle Cam Heyward and All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt were the two Pittsburgh Steelers players to crack ESPN’s Top 100 Players list for the 2025 season. Heyward came in at No. 58, while Watt was just outside of the top 10 at No. 11.

“Heyward is playing some of the best football of his career of late. The defensive tackle earned All-Pro honors for a monstrous season in 2024, when he batted down a career-high 11 passes, collected eight sacks and recorded 20 QB hits. He is a disruptive force at the line of scrimmage and is poised to continue anchoring the Steelers’ defense in 2025,” Brooke Pryor of ESPN wrote.

ESPN projects Heyward to have 72 tackles and five sacks in 2025.

“Watt had an uncharacteristically quiet five-game stretch to end the 2024 season, and he has been blunt in his desire to shake things up entering 2025. Fresh off a record extension, he is focused on becoming more versatile and rushing from the left and right,” Pryor wrote

ESPN projects Watt to have 60 tackles, 10 sacks and three passes defended in 2025.

