Local

2 Steelers safeties likely to be game time decisions

By Nick Farabaugh - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh
By Nick Farabaugh - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin believes that safeties Keanu Neal and Minkah Fitzpatrick will be game-time decisions for Sunday’s game against the Browns. Those players are banged up, with Fitzpatrick missing the last two games with a hamstring injury and Neal still ailing from a rib injury. However, Austin is not sure if those guys will play. If not, Elijah Riley, Trenton Thompson, and Miles Killebrew will get more next to Damontae Kazee.

“I think those are going to come down to game time, as we get closer to the game, and we’ll see,” Austin said.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘Nobody had my permission’: Mother speaking out after her son’s hair was cut by barber at school
  • Body pulled from Allegheny River identified as missing Springdale man
  • BIG WINNER: $2.26M jackpot-winning lottery ticket sold at local grocery store
  • VIDEO: CDC: 22 toddlers sickened by lead exposure linked to applesauce pouches
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Purdue

    Most Read