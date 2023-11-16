2 Steelers safeties likely to be game time decisions

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin believes that safeties Keanu Neal and Minkah Fitzpatrick will be game-time decisions for Sunday’s game against the Browns. Those players are banged up, with Fitzpatrick missing the last two games with a hamstring injury and Neal still ailing from a rib injury. However, Austin is not sure if those guys will play. If not, Elijah Riley, Trenton Thompson, and Miles Killebrew will get more next to Damontae Kazee.

“I think those are going to come down to game time, as we get closer to the game, and we’ll see,” Austin said.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group