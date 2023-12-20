2 Steelers starters surprise additions to injury list

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Steelers starting right tackle Broderick Jones and tight Pat Freiermuth were surprise additions to the injury list on Tuesday. Jones is dealing with an ankle injury, and Freiermith has a knee injury. Both players were limited on Tuesday for the start of Bengals week.

If Jones took a downward turn and could not play, it would be Chuks Okorafor slotting back into the lineup. Freiermuth would be replaced by a platoon of Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, and Rodney Williams. However, since they were limited, it does seem like they will play on Saturday against the Bengals in a must-win game if they want to extend their playoff hopes. Of course, after three losses in a row, those seem grim.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group