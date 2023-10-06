Local

2 taken to hospital after fire at apartment building in Fineview

PITTSBURGH — Multiple people were taken to a hospital after a fire in Fineview.

Allegheny County Dispatchers say the fire started at the 1700 block of Belleau Drive at 12:37 p.m. on Sunday.

2 people were taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pittsburgh Public Safety for more information.

