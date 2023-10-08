2 teen boys escape juvenile detention center in Fairfield Township, state troopers asking for help

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are looking for two teens who escaped from a juvenile detention center in Westmoreland County.

Troopers say the escapees were teenage boys. One of the boys is 15 years old and from Aliquippa and the other is 17 years old and from Ford City.

They escaped from “Outside in School” in Fairfield Township Saturday night.

The boys got into a vehicle that went towards New Florence.

They were last wearing blue sweatshirts, gray sweatpants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police by calling 724-832-3288.

