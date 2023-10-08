Local

2 teen boys escape juvenile detention center in Fairfield Township, state troopers asking for help

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

2 teen boys escape juvenile detention center in Fairfield Township, state troopers asking for help State police are looking for two teens who escaped from a juvenile detention center in Westmoreland County.

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are looking for two teens who escaped from a juvenile detention center in Westmoreland County.

Troopers say the escapees were teenage boys. One of the boys is 15 years old and from Aliquippa and the other is 17 years old and from Ford City.

They escaped from “Outside in School” in Fairfield Township Saturday night.

The boys got into a vehicle that went towards New Florence.

They were last wearing blue sweatshirts, gray sweatpants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police by calling 724-832-3288.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Indiana County mass shooting: 1 killed, at least 8 hurt during party at community center
  • Report: Steelers OC Matt Canada on hot seat
  • Keanu Reeves stops by Pittsburgh coffee shop
  • VIDEO: Jewish community in Pittsburgh stands in solidarity with Israelis following deadly terrorist attack
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read