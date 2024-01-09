2 tractor-trailers go over embankment on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Donegal Township

DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two tractor-trailers overturned and crashed Tuesday morning over an embankment on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Westmoreland County.

It happened at around 9:15 a.m. near mile marker 95.9 in Donegal Township.

Two people were taken to a hospital from the crash. There’s no word on their conditions at this time.

One of the trucks appeared to be carrying a variety of beverages that spilled out along the hillside.

The Turnpike Commission said they have to wait until tomorrow to clear the wreckage, but it is no longer impacting traffic

