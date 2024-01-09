Local

2 tractor-trailers go over embankment on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Donegal Township

PA Turnpike Tractor Trailer Crash

DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two tractor-trailers overturned and crashed Tuesday morning over an embankment on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Westmoreland County.

It happened at around 9:15 a.m. near mile marker 95.9 in Donegal Township.

Two people were taken to a hospital from the crash. There’s no word on their conditions at this time.

One of the trucks appeared to be carrying a variety of beverages that spilled out along the hillside.

Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek is talking to an official with the Turnpike Commission about the crash, for Channel 11 News starting at 4 p.m.

The Turnpike Commission said they have to wait until tomorrow to clear the wreckage, but it is no longer impacting traffic

