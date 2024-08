PITTSBURGH — Traffic will be stopped twice along Banksville Road on Wednesday for Duquesne Light crews to pull wire across the road.

PennDOT said the stops will be 15 minutes or less each, and take place between Coast and Wenzell avenues.

The two stops will happen between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

