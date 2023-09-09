2 women show up at hospital after being shot in Turtle Creek

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating in Turtle Creek after two women showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds.

The women walked into the hospital early Saturday morning with non-life-threatening wounds to their extremities.

First responders found a scene on the 800 block of Grant Street.

ACPD detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact them via a tipline, 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

