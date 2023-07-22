2 women injured, 1 woman in custody after stabbing in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A woman is in custody in connection to a stabbing that left two other women injured.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police, firefighters and medics were called to the 6400 block of Centre Avenue in East Liberty at around 3:15 p.m. on Friday.

Officers said they found a woman who had been stabbed when they arrived. The woman showed police where the woman who stabbed her was last seen running and gave them a description of what she looked like.

Medics learned about a woman who had been stabbed and was in a nearby house. Investigators say the second victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police were able to chase down the suspect and arrested her after a short foot pursuit.

She was also taken to a hospital to be treated for medical complaints and will later be taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Pittsburgh Police.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group