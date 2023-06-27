20 western Pennsylvanians now officially American citizens after naturalization ceremony

PITTSBURGH — Twenty western Pennsylvanians are spending their first evening as new Americans.

The men and women come from 13 countries, from Afghanistan to Yemen.

All 20 of them took the oath of allegiance in a naturalization ceremony at the Heinz History Center on Tuesday.

For the men and women, it was a handheld symbol of freedom and hope.

“You always hear about the greatest country in the world, right?” said Omar. “As soon as I came here I just started realizing the freedom and the options.”

A one-hour ceremony marked the end of months, and in some cases, years, of preparation and the beginning of a new identity as an American citizen.

Each of the men and women had to demonstrate they understood English and had to pass a rigorous American history exam.

Patricia Rubani came from the Dominican Republic five years ago with her sons, Michael and Charlie.

“She studied every day and night. She was proud ‘cause now she’s a citizen,” Charlie said.

“Diversity is what makes America the country it is. Celebrate their history and their journey to becoming U.S. citizens. Share their stories. Congratulations on the journey,” said Steven Rice.

Today’s community ceremony was one of about a dozen that take place each year in the western Pennsylvania region.

