20-year-old killed in 2-vehicle crash in Butler County

A 20-year-old was killed in a two-vehicle crash around 6:30 a.m. in Butler County.

Owen Lessner, of Worthington, was killed when the vehicle he was driving crossed the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle, according to state police.

The crash occurred along New Castle Road in Franklin Township.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Butler Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

State police are investigating.

