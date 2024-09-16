20 years ago, the remnants of Hurricane Ivan swept through Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — Twenty years ago, the remnants of Hurricane Ivan swept through our area setting rainfall records, destroying property and claiming lives. Twelve people died in Pennsylvania, including a man who was swept away by the fast-rising flood waters in our area.

Ron Watters has been fixing and selling cars in Oakdale for decades. His family has been in the automotive business for a century.

Watters sat no one could anticipate the devastation--from what many called a “once in a lifetime” flood.

When torrential rain from Ivan moved through Ron’s garage was submerged in water.

Mark Snatchko was working nearby when the water started coming up fast, they couldn’t get ahead of it.

“We felt we had no choice but to jump into the water and make it out,” recalled Snatchko.

“It was what we felt we had to do for survival. but we were lucky jumping into that water and making it out without harm.”

After the flood water receded the owner of Moore’s Hardware remembers a surreal scene.

“The house on the corner had a piano, out for garbage pickup. It actually flowed down, broke this window, and was lodged in our store,” Kathy Stipanovich said.

A 20-year-old photo provided by Oakdale’s current mayor Steve Trusnovic shows water surrounding the hardware store. In front of the store, you can make out just the very top of Oakdale’s gazebo.

“It was unbelievable. some of the things that happened and what water does,” said Trusnovic.

Trusnovic was the Oakdale Fire Chief at the time. He says miraculously, no one here died in the swift-moving water, but the flood left an unforgettable mark on the town.

“For a lot of people now, time is measured before and after the big flood,” said Trusnovic.

Ron Watters agrees. “They say it was a 100-year flood. But I wouldn’t count on it these days. Every time we get a threat of heavy rain, or possible flood, we’re on edge.”

But for Oakdale residents, Ivan’s aftermath also showcased “the helpers,” the very best of their community-and others nearby.

“That’s the encouraging aspect of this,” said Stipanovich. “We had so many people that volunteered to come and help us. It was just amazing.”

“People just showed up to help clean up,” said Mayor Trusnovic. “It does say a lot about a small community. People stuck it out.”

