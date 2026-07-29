$2.3M grants to help fund 2 community projects in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh was awarded more than $2.3 million in grants to fund two community infrastructure projects.

The grants from the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission will support improvements at a complicated intersection and slope stabilization and trail restoration along the Three Rivers Heritage Trail, the city says.

The intersection project at the Bloomfield Bridge, Liberty Avenue and Main Street, was awarded $1,322,540 through the commission’s Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program.

The intersection project is intended to reimagine and rebuild the area to improve pedestrian safety, reduce vehicle conflicts and enhance transit accessibility. Its total cost is estimated at $3.65 million, funded through multiple sources. The Department of Mobility and Infrastructure is currently working with PennDOT to contract a design team for this project.

The Three Rivers Heritage Trail project in Chateau received $1,000,000 in Smart Transportation for Livable Communities funding.

The funding for the Three Rivers Heritage Trail project is designated for engineering and construction to remediate and reopen a portion of the trail between Branchport Street and Columbus Avenue. This section of the trail failed last summer, leading to a detour into the neighborhood.

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