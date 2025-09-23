$2.65M Sewickley cottage built in 1905 listed for sale

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — A property in Sewickley near Edgeworth is currently listed for sale for $2.65 million.

The property, located at 743 Chestnut Road, is known as Chestnut Cottage and was first built in 1905, part of famous Pittsburgh painter William Singer’s estate. The home totals nearly 7,000 square feet of living space and includes a mix of modern and original historic elements, including original woodwork and stained glass windows.

It is listed for sale with Carroll Ferguson of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. The house has four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half bathrooms.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group