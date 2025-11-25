$2.78M restored Victorian home in Sewickley listed for sale

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — A property in Sewickley is currently for sale for over $2.78 million.

The property, located at 328 Grant Street, is listed for sale with Nicole Kriebel of Compass Real Estate. It’s situated on a 0.29-acre corner lot. The Victorian restoration home on the property, originally built in 1910, totals 4,936 square feet and has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and one half bathroom.

The home features a curved staircase. The main floor includes the chef’s kitchen, with two islands and custom cabinetry. There’s also a family room with a gas fireplace, a coffered ceiling and French doors out to the patio.

