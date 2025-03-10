Local

28 dogs rescued from Pennsylvania home as part of animal cruetly, dog fighting investigation

Dogs Rescued from Home Pennsylvania State Police announced Monday that an investigation into animal cruelty and dog fighting resulted in the rescue of 28 dogs from a home in Luzerne County.
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police announced Monday that an investigation into animal cruelty and dog fighting resulted in the rescue of 28 dogs from a home in Luzerne County.

The dog and animal fighting paraphernalia were found when state police served a search warrant. State police said “multiple indicators of involvement with animal fighting were observed.”

Police said 19 crated dogs were found inside the home and eight crated in a backyard shed. One other dog was running loose on the property.

The dogs were removed from the home and taken to an area shelter. They will undergo forensic veterinary evaluations, general veterinary care and behavioral analysis.

State police said a suspect was taken to jail and the investigation is ongoing.

