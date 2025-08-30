2.85 million drivers may use the Pennsylvania Turnpike throughout Labor Day weekend

PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania Turnpike officials say millions of drivers will take the route over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

From Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, turnpike officials expect 2.85 million drivers on the road, which is a slight increase in traffic compared to this time last year. To accommodate the surge, all construction and maintenance work will be halted from Thursday at 3 p.m. until Monday at 11 p.m.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike’s GEICO Safety Patrol will be on hand during the busiest days to ensure travelers reach their destinations safely. The patrol will assist with any incidents and help keep traffic moving.

To further enhance safety, Pennsylvania State Police Troop T will have extra patrols to monitor speed limits and ensure drivers maintain safe distances between vehicles. This is part of an effort to promote respectful and safe driving conditions.

Travelers will notice ongoing construction related to the PA Turnpike’s transition to Open Road Tolling (ORT). This system, already in place east of the Reading Interchange and on the Northeast Extension, allows tolls to be collected electronically at highway speeds, eliminating the need for traditional toll booths.

For real-time travel updates, drivers can use the 511PA Smartphone App, check Changeable Message Signs along the Turnpike and the 511 website for interactive maps.

