$2.9M Pine Township home for sale with sport court and pool house (photos)

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A home is currently for sale in Pine Township for almost $3 million.

The home is located at 527 Salem Heights Dr., and it is listed for sale with Betsy Goetz of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. It has six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one half bathroom.

On the first level, there is an eat-in kitchen that leads out to a deck with a porch swing overlooking the backyard. There is also a first-floor laundry room with two washers, two dryers, two sinks and a folding island. There is a first-level primary bedroom with an adjoining parlor.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group