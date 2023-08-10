2nd arrest made in February Pittsburgh homicide

PITTSBURGH — A second arrest has been made in a February homicide on Pittsburgh’s North Side.

On Tuesday, Pittsburgh police homicide detectives issued an arrest warrant for Demetrius Caligiuri for the murder of Rasul Aquil on Feb. 5 in the 600 block of Chautauqua Street. Aquil, 23, was found shot in the head inside a car. He was taken to a local hospital but later died.

Caligiuri was arrested on Thursday by Pittsburgh police along with the U.S. Marshals in the city’s Bloomfield neighborhood.

He is facing charges of criminal homicide and criminal conspiracy and is currently in the Allegheny County Jail.

The first arrest in the homicide was made back in March. Aaron Smith, 29, was taken into custody in Altoona and charged with criminal homicide, persons not to possess a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license and criminal conspiracy to commit homicide. He is currently awaiting trial.

