2nd egg of 2024 laid in U.S. Steel bald eagle nest

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The second egg of the year has been laid in the bald eagle nest inhabited by eagle pair Irvin and Claire near U.S. Steel’s Irvin Plant.

Claire laid the egg Tuesday evening.

The Hays female tends to lay eggs in clutches of three, and eggs are laid approximately 72 hours apart.

Once hatched, this eaglet will be called USS 8, as it’s the eighth successful hatch at the nest.

Click here to see the live video from the nest cam.

