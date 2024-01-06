2nd suspect arrested after ATM stolen from downtown Pittsburgh business on Christmas Eve

PITTSBURGH — A second suspect has been arrested after an ATM was stolen from a downtown Pittsburgh business on Christmas Eve.

Dominic Troiani, 66, was arrested on Friday, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Troiani was facing four bench warrants for theft and burglary in addition to the charges in connection to the stolen ATM.

Detectives found Troiani in a vehicle parked at the BP gas station along East Carson Street.

As detectives initiated a stop, Troiani allegedly attempted to move his vehicle, narrowly missing a detective.

Additional units from the sheriff’s office arrived and Troiani was taken into custody.

Another suspect, Raymond Fields III, 58, was also arrested Friday.

Both men were taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

