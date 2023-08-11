2nd teen charged in connection to robbery, shooting of teen in Stowe Township

A second teen has been charged in connection to the shooting of a teen in Stowe Township in July.

Shaiky Yates, 16, of McKees Rocks, is facing charges of aggravated assault, conspiracy and robbery for a shooting that took place just before 7 p.m. July 26 near the intersection of Dohrman Street and Woodward Avenue.

Police were looking for Yates’ half-brother, Delvonte Woodson, 17, of McKees Rocks, when he surrendered to Allegheny County deputies on July 30.

Video surveillance shows Woodson and Yates approaching the 15-year-old when Woodson pulls out what appears to be a black gun. The victim begins removing items from his pockets, including a phone and money, which Yates takes, when Woodson strikes him with the barrel of the gun and it goes off, striking the victim in the arm, according to the complaint.

Yates and Woodson are known to police through various gang affiliations, according to court documents.

Woodson was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and gun charges.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group