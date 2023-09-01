3 charged in Canonsburg drive-by shooting

Three people are charged in connection to a July drive-by shooting in Canonsburg.

Dillon Britt, Brett Carroll and Jessica Chatman-Carroll are facing charges including attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault for the July 23 incident, Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh announced.

Canonsburg Borough Police Department responded to 515 Perry Como Street for a report of a possible structure fire just before 1 a.m. Officers arrived on scene and found that bullets had struck the residence and there was no fire.

Officers spoke to several witnesses who said the occupants of a gray minivan driving past fired the shots.

The three suspects were seen on surveillance footage in the minivan near the scene of the drive-by shooting, according to Walsh. Brett Carroll and Britt are known felons who are not permitted to possess firearms.

