3 emaciated, dehydrated puppies found dumped in box along Greensburg trail

GREENSBURG, Pa. — An animal rescue in Westmoreland County is asking for help from the public in an investigation into puppies dumped on a trail.

Ninth Life Rescue Center says three emaciated and dehydrated puppies with puncture wounds and broken teeth were found dumped in a box along the Five Star Trail in Greensburg on Thursday.

The rescue is now asking anyone who may know where the puppies came from or who dumped them to come forward by calling or texting 724-217-4257. There is a cash reward for information leading to the address of the owners.

Rescue officials say they’re angry about the conditions of the puppies.

“You can see every bone in their body, this didn’t happen overnight. These are not sick puppies who got this way because of a medical condition, they were starving,” the rescue said in a social media post.

Without help from a Good Samaritan who opened the box, the shelter says the puppies likely would have died from heat stroke.

The dogs are now under vet care, but have a long road of recovery ahead of them.

Anyone interested in donating to Ninth Life Rescue Center to help with their care can do so by clicking here.

