3 gifts for the Penguins to salvage season

PITTSBURGH — As Santa Claus shimmied down the chimney for many Monday morning or tried to kiss Mommy Sunday night, the Pittsburgh Penguins have a few things on their wishlist to salvage a season that is still teetering on disaster.

Like a little cinnamon in the holiday latte, there is just a little whiff of 2005-06 with this Penguins team. For those who have blocked the memories or are too young to remember Sidney Crosby’s rookie year, former GM Craig Patrick went on an offseason shopping spree.

Patrick was aided by the new salary cap and revenue-sharing models, which gave the Penguins a fresh start and a new chance against the formerly big-spending clubs. It was like the Pittsburgh Pirates waking up one morning and being able to compete with the LA Dodgers. Twenty years ago, the Detroit Red Wings and New York Rangers had payrolls near $75 million, while the struggling Penguins were in the $20 million range.

Click here to read the full story from PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group