3 homers not enough for Pirates in loss to Reds; Skenes bit by bad inning

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Konnor Griffin’s home run in his first at-bat off the injured list was the first of three for the Pirates, but the blasts weren’t enough in a 6-4 loss to the Reds at PNC Park on Friday night.

Scoring Plays

Bottom 1st, 1-0 PIT: Konnor Griffin led off the bottom of the first with a 435-foot home run into the second deck of the left field bleachers off Andrew Abbott. Griffin’s fifth home run of the season was the team’s fifth leadoff homer this year.

Top 2nd, 4-1 CIN: The Reds (38-42) responded by sending nine men to the plate and scoring four runs off Paul Skenes. Spencer Steer and Tyler Stephenson hit back-to-back singles and Blake Dunn and Elly De La Cruz each chipped in sacrifice flies.

Bottom 5th, 4-2 CIN: The Pirates (41-41) took advantage of an Eugenio Suárez throwing error from third base, which allowed Henry Davis to reach and advance to second. Davis scored from third on a Brandon Lowe sacrifice fly.

Bottom 6th, 4-4: Marcell Ozuna and Esmerlyn Valdez each tagged solo home runs off Abbott to knock the Reds starter out of the game. Ozuna’s shot to center traveled 408 feet and Valdez sent one 414 feet to left.

Top 8th, 6-4: Noelvi Marte hit a go-ahead two-run home run to left field off Mason Montgomery (2-3). Marte, who pinch-hit for Nathaniel Lowe, rocketed one 405 feet.

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