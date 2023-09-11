Local

3 hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Shaler Township

By WPXI.com News Staff

Crash Two vehicles crashed at Route 8 and Spencer Lane in Shaler Township Monday morning.

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in Shaler Township.

It happened around 7 a.m. at Route 8 and Spencer Lane.

Officials tell Channel 11 that three people were taken to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries was not known.

Crews worked to clear the scene and the road was reopened by about 8 a.m.

