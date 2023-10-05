3 medical helicopters called to crash in Menallen Township; portion of busy road closed

MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A busy road is closed following a crash that caused three medical helicopters to respond to the scene.

According to Fayette County 911, the two-vehicle crash happened on Route 40 at Haddenville Road at 3:16 p.m.

There’s no word on if there were any injuries sustained in the crash.

Route 40 is closed in both directions from the Kwik Fill to the Dollar General, dispatch said.

Check back for updates on this breaking story.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group