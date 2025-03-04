3 men accused of drive-by shooting in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people are facing charges in connection to a drive-by shooting in Westmoreland County.

Nino Manno, 20, Ronan Hunter, 18, and Joshua Gross, are accused of shooting into a house along Poker Road in Mount Pleasant Township early on Sunday morning while someone was inside before speeding away from the area, according to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA says state police responded to the home and saw the home’s front door was broken from gunfire and the side window shattered. Several spent shell casings and bullet fragments were recovered from the scene.

Manno and Hunter are facing charges of aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, while Gross is facing a conspiracy charge.

The DA says investigators executed a search warrant at Manno’s home and vehicle, finding a handgun and spent shell casings of different calibers inside the vehicle.

A fourth man involved was identified by state police but is not currently facing any charges.

