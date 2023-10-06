3 Mercer County students killed in car crash

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three students are dead after a car crash in Mercer County.

According to a Facebook post, the students were part of the Lakeview School District in Stoneboro.

James Harrison, 18, from Grove City, was driving north on Skunk Run Road in Lake Township at around 8:50 p.m. and lost control while negotiating a left curve, according to Pennsylvania state police.

Two 17-year-old passengers were later identified by the Mercer County coroner’s officer as Harmony Leige, from Mercer, and Aliya Harvey, from Jackson Center.

The car went off the east side of the road and hit a cluster of trees, causing it to spin.

State police said the impact caused the car to catch fire and troopers arrived as it was engulfed in flames.

The Lakeview School District said although there was no school Friday, the Middle-High School would be open if students would like to come together to share support for each other.

Pennsylvania state police are investigating the crash.

