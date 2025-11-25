3 officers recognized for their heroic actions during attempted assassination of President Trump

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Adams Township supervisors recognized three officers for their actions during an assassination attempt on President Donald Trump last year.

The officers, Patrolman Chris Kopas, Sgt. Edward Lenz and Sgt. Aaron Zaliponi, were honored for their critical roles in thwarting the attempt on the President’s life.

“We don’t do the things that we do as far as our profession, to receive recognition. But it is much appreciated that they’re able to kind of see some of the things that are above and beyond the day-to-day tasks,” said Patrolman Chris Kopas.

Patrolman Chris Kopas noticed the shooter and relayed crucial information to the sniper team, aiding in the quick response.

Sgt. Lenz played a significant role in the investigation following the assassination attempt.

Sgt. Zaliponi located the gunman within six seconds and neutralized the threat by shooting him.

The officers were presented with a proclamation in recognition of their bravery and swift actions during the incident.

