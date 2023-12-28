3 people charged after counterfeit money, drugs, weapons seized from South Union Township hotel room

SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two men and one woman are behind bars after police raided a hotel room and seized counterfeit money, drugs and weapons.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in Uniontown, officers executed a search warrant on room 22 at Wingate by Wyndham Hotel in South Union Township on Nov. 16.

State police said prohibited weapons, counterfeit money, drugs and drug paraphernalia were seized from the scene.

Jason Hice, 41, Jeramiaha Bowers, 27, and Tiffany Smodic, 35, were all taken into custody.

They’re charged with forgery, theft, prohibited weapons, drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group