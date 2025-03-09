3 people flown to hospital after vehicle rolls onto its roof in Washington County

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people were injured in a rollover crash in Washington County.

According to the South Strabane Fire Department, the crash happened in the area of I-70 and East Beau Street at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

A vehicle was flipped onto its roof on a hill and the people inside had to be rescued.

The front doors of the vehicle had to be removed.

Firefighters said three people were flown to Pittsburgh hospitals to be treated for injuries.

