3 Pitt Panthers invited to 2024 NFL Combine

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Former Pitt stars have had some standout moments at the NFL Combine over the years, and there’s a chance that it will happen again this year.

Matt Goncalves, Bub Means and M.J. Devonshire will all be heading to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis at the end of the month with a golden opportunity to improve their draft stock ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. All three are coming off appearances at the Shrine Bowl — with Means and Devonshire showing out.

It’s a week-long spectacle at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, where the top NFL Draft prospects run drills, meet and interview with NFL teams and have a chance to impress NFL personnel with their play and measurables.

