3 PPS students taken to hospital after eating ‘unknown edible candy’

PITTSBURGH — Three Pittsburgh Public Schools students were taken to a local hospital after eating “unknown edible candy.”

In total, five students at Pittsburgh Obama 6-12 ate the candy, the school district confirmed.

It’s not clear what substance was in the candy.

The condition of the students has not been released.

“As this is an incident involving minors, no further information is available,” the district said.

