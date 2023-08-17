3 seriously injured after house explodes in eastern Ohio

YELLOW CREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Three people were seriously hurt after a house in Yellow Creek Township, Ohio, exploded Tuesday night.
The call for the explosion along Wells Hollow Road came in at 9:30 p.m., according to WFMJ, our affiliate in the area.
Two adults and a 14-year-old girl were in the house when it exploded, and neighbors were able to help them.
A man was pulled from the house and was transferred to the burn unit at a Pittsburgh hospital. A woman had a broken leg, broken pelvis and spinal injuries.
The teenager has a broken pelvis and several broken vertebrae, according to reports.
WFMJ said the house used propane, but there has not been a determination on the cause of the explosion.
The fire took nearly five hours to put out. The house is a total loss.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2023 Cox Media Group