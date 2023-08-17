3 seriously injured after house explodes in eastern Ohio

YELLOW CREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Three people were seriously hurt after a house in Yellow Creek Township, Ohio, exploded Tuesday night.

The call for the explosion along Wells Hollow Road came in at 9:30 p.m., according to WFMJ, our affiliate in the area.

Two adults and a 14-year-old girl were in the house when it exploded, and neighbors were able to help them.

A man was pulled from the house and was transferred to the burn unit at a Pittsburgh hospital. A woman had a broken leg, broken pelvis and spinal injuries.

The teenager has a broken pelvis and several broken vertebrae, according to reports.

WFMJ said the house used propane, but there has not been a determination on the cause of the explosion.

The fire took nearly five hours to put out. The house is a total loss.

