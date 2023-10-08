3 Steelers rookies set to make first career starts vs. Ravens

PITTSBURGH — With a full-on youth movement, the Steelers will head into their rivalry game against the Baltimore Ravens. But it’s not due to their wishes, but rather because of injuries that the team has to turn to three rookies for their first career starts. Left tackle Broderick Jones, defensive tackle Keeanu Benton, and tight end Darnell Washington are all in line to start their first career games against the Ravens on Sunday.

For all three players, it will not be their first in-game action. Washington and Benton have played in rotations, while Washington has even pushed Pat Freiermuth for some snaps. Jones saw an extended look when Dan Moore Jr. suffered a knee sprain early in their loss to the Houston Texans. He has seen NFL speed for about a whole game sans the first drive, and head coach Mike Tomlin saw plenty of growth from Jones over his first extended game action.

“I think he’s been practicing really well,” Tomlin said. “I feel really good about what he’s done to tee up his performance from a practice perspective, the urgency he has, the quality of that play. He’s gotten his feet wet now. I thought the quality of his play improved over the course of the game. Oftentimes, when you get inserted into a game like that, you have to get on a moving train. You feel some of that, that was evident, he gave up pressure on his snap. But I thought he got better throughout and I think it’s reasonable to expect him to be reasonably solid with a week’s prep.”

Read more on Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group