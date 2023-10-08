Local

3 Steelers rookies set to make first career starts vs. Ravens

Steelers Raiders Football Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) celebrates after sacking Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker) (David Becker/AP)

PITTSBURGH — With a full-on youth movement, the Steelers will head into their rivalry game against the Baltimore Ravens. But it’s not due to their wishes, but rather because of injuries that the team has to turn to three rookies for their first career starts. Left tackle Broderick Jones, defensive tackle Keeanu Benton, and tight end Darnell Washington are all in line to start their first career games against the Ravens on Sunday.

For all three players, it will not be their first in-game action. Washington and Benton have played in rotations, while Washington has even pushed Pat Freiermuth for some snaps. Jones saw an extended look when Dan Moore Jr. suffered a knee sprain early in their loss to the Houston Texans. He has seen NFL speed for about a whole game sans the first drive, and head coach Mike Tomlin saw plenty of growth from Jones over his first extended game action.

“I think he’s been practicing really well,” Tomlin said. “I feel really good about what he’s done to tee up his performance from a practice perspective, the urgency he has, the quality of that play. He’s gotten his feet wet now. I thought the quality of his play improved over the course of the game. Oftentimes, when you get inserted into a game like that, you have to get on a moving train. You feel some of that, that was evident, he gave up pressure on his snap. But I thought he got better throughout and I think it’s reasonable to expect him to be reasonably solid with a week’s prep.”

Read more on Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man dead after crash on Route 22 in Murrysville
  • Man dies after crashing vehicle while drag racing at Keystone Raceway
  • Keanu Reeves stops by Pittsburgh coffee shop
  • VIDEO: Jewish community in Pittsburgh stands in solidarity with Israelis following deadly terrorist attack
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read