3 teens plead guilty after bringing guns to Hempfield Area High School

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three teenagers accused of bringing guns to school in Hempfield in October pleaded guilty to multiple charges Wednesday morning, striking a plea deal with prosecutors.

State police say at least one of the guns found at the school was loaded, and one of the teens had more ammunition in a baggie.

Those three teenagers will remain on ankle monitoring under house arrest until after a final disposition hearing early next year.

The incident happened in October when three 15-year-old boys brought guns to Hempfield Area High School.

Troopers said one of the teens confessed to stealing two guns from his grandfather and brought them to school after talking about it with two friends on social media. He gave one friend a gun on the school bus, and the other gun was given to another teen in a bathroom.

Troopers said school officials were alerted by other students who witnessed the exchanges.

State police testified at least one of those guns was loaded, and a baggie with another 20 live rounds of ammunition was found in one of those students backpacks.

The three teenagers have not been in school since their arrest, and have been taking online classes.

Judge Michele Bononi rejected a motion to end house arrest for the teen who stole the guns from his grandfather, saying he’s lucky he’s on probation.

The teens will continue to be monitored over the next several months until their disposition hearing.

