34-year-old man dies after being found unresponsive in Wilkins Township hotel pool

WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man who was found unresponsive in a Wilkins Township Hotel pool has died.

Wilkins Township Police Chief Randy Lamb tells Channel 11 that the 34-year-old man was pulled from the Comfort Inn hotel pool by staff Monday. He may have been under the water for over seven minutes before being removed.

Lamb said his department has since been advised by the Allegheny Medical Examiner’s Office that the man died.

Prior to going under, the man was swimming in the deep end of the pool with his two children, Lamb said. Surveillance footage showed the man struggling to stay above water.

