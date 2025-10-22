$300K jackpot-winning lottery ticket sold in Fayette County

BULLSKIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A jackpot-winning lottery ticket was sold in Fayette County.

Pennsylvania Lottery officials say the Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket matched all five balls drawn, 23-34-36-37-39, to win $300,000 in Tuesday’s drawing.

Honey Bear Mart in Bullskin Township will earn a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Officials urge anyone with a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket to contact the nearest Pennsylvania Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

More than 7,300 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets won lower-tier prizes in Tuesday’s drawing.

