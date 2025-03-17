$3.2 million jackpot-winning lottery ticket sold at Fayette County convenience store

EAST MILLSBORO, Pa. — A jackpot-winning Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $3.2 million was sold at a Fayette County convenience store.

The ticket matched all six winning numbers, 14-36-38-41-43-44, to win the jackpot for Sunday’s drawing.

Penncraft Market in East Millsboro will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

More than 60,800 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing.

