$326K in back wages, damages recovered for Pittsburgh-area residential homes employees, DOL says

PITTSBURGH — The Department of Labor recovered over $326,000 in back wages and damages for employees of a Pittsburgh-area residential homes operator.

A U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division investigation found that Passavant Memorial Homes failed to include non-discretionary bonuses when calculating overtime wage rates for 504 employees.

Under the Fair Labor Standards Act, bonuses have to be included when computing overtime wages, the DOL said.

The DOL said $163,418 was recovered in back wages for 504 employees. The same amount was recovered in liquidated damages.

“Passavant Memorial Homes workers deliver essential care and enable people in need to live with dignity. Yet, too often, they are shortchanged their hard-earned wages by employers that don’t include non-discretionary bonus payments in overtime calculations,” explained Wage and Hour Division District Director John DuMont in Pittsburgh. “We’re committed to protecting these workers and ensuring they get their full pay.”

Passavant Memorial Homes operates 140 residential homes that offer direct care and support services to individuals with intellectual disabilities throughout western Pennsylvania, as well as provides support and companion care in personal residences.

